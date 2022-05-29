LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 931,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 880,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 44,629 shares during the period.

SCD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 16,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

