LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 931,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 880,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 44,629 shares during the period.
SCD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 16,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $15.44.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.