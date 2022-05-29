London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in May

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,150 ($102.55) to GBX 8,500 ($106.96) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($108.22) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8,716.67.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

LNSTY stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 248,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,360. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1831 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.