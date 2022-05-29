Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.14. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.