LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LYTS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,654. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

