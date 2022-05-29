LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of LSLPF remained flat at $$5.28 during trading hours on Friday. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

