Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.46. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

LULU opened at $293.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.62.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

