Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LFT opened at $2.54 on Friday. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,490. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

