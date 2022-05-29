Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of LFT opened at $2.54 on Friday. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,490. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.
About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
