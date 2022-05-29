Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Critical Analysis

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.7% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 25.54% 8.24% 1.02% Prologis 77.08% 9.98% 6.43%

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and Prologis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Prologis 0 1 7 2 3.10

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 69.78%. Prologis has a consensus target price of $175.42, indicating a potential upside of 37.84%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Prologis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Prologis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 3.67 $10.53 million $0.24 10.58 Prologis $4.76 billion 19.79 $2.94 billion $4.99 25.50

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prologis beats Lument Finance Trust on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

