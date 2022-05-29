Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of LAZR opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $220,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,600 and sold 391,062 shares valued at $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

