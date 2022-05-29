Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Acquires C$4,081,351.77 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 370,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,081,351.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,671,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,066,068,689.57.

Nemesia S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,088,800.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 250,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 10.9600176 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LUN. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.58.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

