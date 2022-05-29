Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Down 31.5% in May

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (Get Rating)
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
