Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Down 31.5% in May

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

