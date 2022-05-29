Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:M opened at $23.40 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $157,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

