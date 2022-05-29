Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MJDLF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

