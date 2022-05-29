Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 138,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 519,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $419,902,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,259,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 431,626 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $2.20 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 46.25%. The company had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.