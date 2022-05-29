Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNDT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter worth $26,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

