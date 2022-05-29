Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Up 48.9% in May

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 752,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MANH traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.58. 321,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,635. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $111.58 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.49.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 111,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,421,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
