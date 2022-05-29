Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Michael Coffey acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $49,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 96,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 142,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $136.43 million, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

