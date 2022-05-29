Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

MTEX opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%.

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mannatech during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.