ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.36 Per Share

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.36 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26.

ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $124.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.24.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 14.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

