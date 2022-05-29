ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Raises Dividend to $1.36 Per Share

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.36 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYSE:MAN opened at $88.00 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.24.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 114.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

