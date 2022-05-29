Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Up 50.3% in May

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,100 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the April 30th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 521.2 days.

Shares of MAPIF remained flat at $$1.97 during trading hours on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

