Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Up 50.3% in May

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,100 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the April 30th total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 521.2 days.
Shares of MAPIF remained flat at $$1.97 during trading hours on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.
