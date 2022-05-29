Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Down 31.1% in May

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAQC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 6.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 7.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,072,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 72,443 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $8,638,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 6.9% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 834,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 53,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAQC stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

