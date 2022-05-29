Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Marchex alerts:

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 million, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.