Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Up 50.5% in May

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,800 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 532,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
In other news, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $100,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $1,412,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MMI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $58.33.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.
Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marcus & Millichap (MMI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.