Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marine Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.