Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.
About Marine Products (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
