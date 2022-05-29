Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s current price.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,137,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.