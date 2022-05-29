Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s current price.
MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
Shares of MRVL stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,137,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $93.85.
In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
