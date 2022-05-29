Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Raymond James currently has a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,137,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,532. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.