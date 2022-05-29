Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MHH opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

