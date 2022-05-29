Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $196.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

