MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Aegis lowered their target price on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

MediWound stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

