MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Short Interest Down 34.7% in May

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

MedTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,115. MedTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.