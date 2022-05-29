MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research firms recently commented on MEGEF. CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

MEGEF opened at $17.20 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

