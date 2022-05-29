MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Up 48.6% in May

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,373,000 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 1,597,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 126,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEGEF shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

