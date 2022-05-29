Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

MLSPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($2.04) to GBX 156 ($1.96) in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

MLSPF opened at $1.61 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

