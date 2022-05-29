MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Update

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the April 30th total of 916,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of MELI traded up $28.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $811.44. The company had a trading volume of 469,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,005.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,101.20. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $640.00 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.10 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

