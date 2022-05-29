Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) & vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Critical Comparison

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and vTv Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics $40,000.00 8,074.42 -$170.06 million ($2.49) -1.34 vTv Therapeutics $4.01 million 11.36 -$12.99 million ($0.24) -2.11

vTv Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Mersana Therapeutics. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mersana Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mersana Therapeutics and vTv Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 vTv Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 538.14%. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 986.74%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than Mersana Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics -8,826.73% -119.10% -78.07% vTv Therapeutics -313.93% N/A -55.69%

Summary

vTv Therapeutics beats Mersana Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. The company also develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen development candidate. It has a strategic research and development partnerships with Merck KGaA and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates utilizing Fleximer. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including TTP273, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist for postprandial glucose excursion to treat cystic fibrosis related diabetes; HPP3033, a non-electrophilic therapeutic approach to activating the Nrf2 pathway for the treatment of chronic diseases associated with oxidative stress; azeliragon, a RAGE antagonist for inflammatory lung diseases, including severe COVID-19, as well as for pancreatic and breast cancers; and HPP971, an Nrf2 activator for renal diseases through partnerships with pharmaceutical partners. The company has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593. vTv Therapeutics Inc. also has license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; and Novo Nordisk A/S. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

