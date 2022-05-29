Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. 48,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,864. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $365.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

