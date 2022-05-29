Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

MESO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of MESO stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $469.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.05.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.