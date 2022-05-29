Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MTLFF remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. Metallis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.
Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metallis Resources (MTLFF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.