Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MTLFF remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. Metallis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

