Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Down 43.7% in May

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTAL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Metals Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,461,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,470,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,725,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

