Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Update

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $742,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Metals Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,972. Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

