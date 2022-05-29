Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) versus Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Head-To-Head Review

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14% Matador Resources 37.28% 34.63% 16.79%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mexco Energy and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89

Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $58.56, indicating a potential downside of 5.34%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mexco Energy and Matador Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $2.80 million 14.58 $160,000.00 $0.71 27.13 Matador Resources $1.66 billion 4.39 $584.97 million $6.13 10.09

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Matador Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 3.83, meaning that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Mexco Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2021, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.504 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3,169 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 323.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 181.3 million stock tank barrels of oil and 852.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

