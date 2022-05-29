MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Short Interest Up 49.1% in May

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of MSTR traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $561.14.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

