Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

MEEC remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 204,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,837. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Midwest Energy Emissions ( OTCMKTS:MEEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

