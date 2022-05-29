MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
MNBEY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. MinebeaMitsumi has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
