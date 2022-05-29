Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.43 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

