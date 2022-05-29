Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Short Interest Update

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 236,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINM. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Minim in the first quarter valued at $692,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth about $465,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth about $446,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MINM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,710. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $23.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minim will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

