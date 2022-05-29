Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.90 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.