Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.90 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
