Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,300 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 1,049,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 9,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $25.15.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

