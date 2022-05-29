Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Model Performance Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 80,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,396. Model Performance Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

